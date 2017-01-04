Attorney for pool party teen says girl has suffered backlash News Attorney for pool party teen says girl has suffered backlash The attorney for the 16-year-old girl suing the City Of McKinney after a pool party incident explained Wednesday why they expect to be paid $5 million dollars for pain and suffering.

The lawsuit stems from a June 2015 incident at a rowdy pool party when then 15-year-old Dajerria Becton was thrown to the ground by a McKinney police officer in the Craig Ranch neighborhood.

Attorney Kim Cole says McKinney police used excessive force against the teen.

The lawsuit names the city, the police department and the officer who resigned from the force. The suit filed in federal court alleges violations of constitutional rights and claims the teen is still from threats and harassment.

The suit also alleges Becton was held without probable cause and she suffered injuries because the detaining officer was not properly trained.

"She has been exposed to a tremendous amount of backlash on social media -- not only from racist and random strangers, but also from people in her own school. It has had a detrimental effect on her,” Cole said.

The City of McKinney responded to the lawsuit saying in a statement the city denies the claims alleged against it and the police department and “will vigorously defend the recently filed a lawsuit."

The attorneys said more lawsuits regarding this incident are likely.