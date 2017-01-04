Affidavit: Fort Worth businesswoman shot twice by former lover

An arrest warrant affidavit reveals that the Fort Worth businesswoman who was killed in her home was shot twice.

Nikki Blahitka, owner of Lon Smith Roofing, was murdered in her own home last Thursday before her body was discovered the next day, and police say her younger lover did it.

The warrant affidavit says Blahitka’s ex-husband told police she had "an on/off relationship with Joshua Henry for the past year which he described to be volatile."

Police say Henry went voluntarily to talk to homicide investigators and say "he began to cry and confessed to shooting Nicole during an argument." But during a jailhouse interview with FOX 4, Henry denied making that confession.

"But all I do know is I loved the woman,” he said. “I love my family, and this is wrong."

The affidavit says the home's security logs and surveillance video show Blahitka got home just before 10 on Thursday night. Soon after that, police say it appears Henry came out the front door and then went back inside.

The affidavit says during the argument, Blahitka got a .40 caliber Glock from her bedroom. It says “Joshua Henry claimed he removed the firearm from Nicole and shot her twice… shooting her first in the shoulder and then shooting her in the head as she stood near her bed."

From jail, Henry says he was with Blahitka the night police say she was killed.

"I was with Nikki that day, not that evening,” he claimed. “I didn't know that it happened."

Police say someone left the house just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. No one went to the home again until a housekeeper arrived the next day. Police say she thought Blahitka was sleeping.

When Blahitka’s son got home, the affidavit says "Nicole's son jumped up on the bed and shook his mom trying to wake her… realized that Nicole had a large amount of blood on and around her.”

Blahitka’s company released a statement saying, “the entire Lon Smith organization mourns the loss of our colleague and loved one — Nikki Blahitka. She was a great owner and manager at our company; but she was an even better person. We pray for Nikki's mother, Judy Smith, and the entire family during this time."

Police are finishing up their investigation and will send the case the district attorney.

Henry remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.