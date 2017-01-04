Man's body found in Plano creek

- Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Spring Creek in Plano.

Workers in a nearby office building reported seeing the man’s body in the creek near Alma Drive and Chisholm Place around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man has not yet been identified. Police described him as a 35 to 45-year-old white male and said he could have been homeless. He also could have been someone using the jogging trail that runs along the creek.

Police called his death suspicious. They said he was wearing boxer shorts and had no shoes. He also had scratches along his legs, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

A medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.