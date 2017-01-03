Homeowner says Frisco neighborhood overrun by rats

A Frisco woman says her neighborhood is overrun by rats. And no matter how hard she and her neighbors try, they simply won't go away.

The homeowner says she has lived in her home for more than nine years and says she's never seen this many rats.

Andra Reneau has had to get creative with poison and glue traps to keep rats from nesting in her grill.

“We are getting about four or five a day,” she said. “But I'd say in the last 4 weeks, we've probably killed between 35 and 40 rats just right here in my little back yard.”

She even keeps a pink BB gun nearby to finish the job. Reneau has no pets, so no pet food to attract them. And despite plugging weep holes in the brick with steel wool, they’ve invaded her house.

“Behind my walls, I can hear scratching and movement inside the walls,” she said.

Her neighbor's Mercedes is fresh out of the shop after rats chewed through a fuel line. It was a $3,500 fix.

Reneau's home backs up to a field not far from the Dallas North Tollway & Eldorado Parkway. But she says that doesn't explain the sudden invasion.

“Taking the rats away from where they're used to living and having them come out this direction — that's the only thing that's really changed that I can think of,” she said.

What might explain her problem is a nearby development. Reneau says the rat problem has gotten so bad, people have taken to commiserating on their neighborhood Facebook page, some with rats floating in their pools.

Frisco Animal Control says Reneau is the only one who's called. But they also say it's not something they'd handle.

“That kind of response requires technical knowledge and certifications in pest control, which our staff just does not have,” explained Mike Zapata with animal control.

Reneau still hopes something can be done so she can be rat-free in Frisco once and for all.

“Frisco is a prestigious area to live,” she said. “And I would think that they would try to help the residents out to not have to live under these conditions.”