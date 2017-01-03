Teen sues former McKinney officer for pool party incident

The teenage girl who was taken down by a McKinney officer during a pool party in 2015 is suing that former officer, the police department and the city.

Dajerria Becton is asking for $5 million in damages. In the suit, the teen and her guardian say former Officer Eric Casebolt violated her rights by using excessive force, assault and unlawful detention on the then 15-year-old girl.

The suit also claims the city and police are responsible for not training the officer adequately.

The video went viral of Casebolt shoving Becton to the ground and drawing his weapon when other teens approached. Casebolt resigned from the department shortly after the incident.

In June 2016, a Collin County Grand Jury decided not to indict Casebolt for his role in the incident.

RELATED:

McKinney pool party officer not indicted by grand jury

A Year Later: Group wants officer charged in McKinney pool party case