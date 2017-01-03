Fair Park concert venue to be known as Starplex, again

The Fair Park concert venue formerly known as Starplex is now the Starplex, again.

First reported by The Dallas Morning News, the partially covered amphitheater will be called the Starplex Pavilion. The paper discovered the name change in an announcement about a Chicago and Doobie Brothers concert this summer.

The site has had multiple corporate sponsors since 2000. It opened in 1988 as the Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre. In 2000 it was renamed the Smirnoff Music Center and changed again in 2008 to the Superpages.com Center. It has been called the Gexa Energy Pavillion since 2011.

A Twitter account with the venue’s new logo and name has been created, but hasn’t tweeted.

The Starplex is operated by Live Nation and is set to have $8 million worth of upgrades completed within the year.