Police: Man confessed to Fort Worth woman's murder

- A man is behind bars after allegedly murdering the woman he was dating in Fort Worth.

Police said 29-year-old Joshua Henry confessed to killing 49-year-old Nicole Blahitka during an interview with detectives.

Blahitka’s 12-year-old son came home on Dec. 30 and found her dead from apparent head trauma. The family’s housekeeper had been working in another room at the home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive at the time, police said.

Police said Henry did not live at the house, but had been romantically involved with Blahitka.

He is being held in the Fort Worth city jail. His bond was set at $250,000.