Dallas leaders to be briefed homeless problem

Dallas city council will hear some recommendations about ways to address the city's growing homeless population.

The city’s Commission on Homelessness will brief the council Tuesday on why the commission is needed in the long term.

Recommendations already given include increasing street outreach and working on permanent housing solutions.

The commission has been working to dismantle multiple tent cities since May.