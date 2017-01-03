Suspect in custody after standoff on I-45 in Navarro County News Suspect in custody after standoff on I-45 in Navarro County A multi-county crime spree is over after a SWAT standoff with Navarro County deputies on Interstate 45 Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly robbed a location and fired shots at deputies in Limestone County, robbed a gas station in Freestone County and then led deputies on a chase that ended on the interstate in Navarro County.

Video from SKY 4 showed the man barricaded inside a light-colored pickup truck on the interstate around 10 a.m.

The Navarro County sheriff said he took several shots at deputies before SWAT officers in an armored truck got into position and taken into custody. No one was hurt.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 were closed near the Angus exit during the standoff. The backup stretched for miles.