Father & son go missing while hunting on Lake Tawakoni

A 5-year-old boy is dead and his father is still missing on Lake Tawakoni, which is about 45 miles east of Dallas.

Texas Game Warden Gary Miller said the pair went duck hunting on the lake around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning. When they didn’t return home in the evening, family members reported them missing.

Search crews found their equipment and a hunting dog in the Caddo Arm of the lake around 11 p.m. The boy’s body was found on the surface area of the water a short time later.

Game wardens believe there was some sort of boat-related accident.

Crews will return to the lake Tuesday morning to search for the father's body.