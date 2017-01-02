Couple attacked in southeast Oak Cliff home News Couple attacked in southeast Oak Cliff home

Dallas police performed a welfare check on New Year's Day and found an 83-year-old man murdered and his wife injured.





Choyce and Mae Moon were apparently attacked in their southeast Oak Cliff home on Red Bird Lane. The elderly couple is described a faithful church members and exceptionally kind.

Betty Latimer showed us the last bottle of water her friend Choyce Moon gave her during choir practice at Community United Methodist Church in East Oak Cliff. It was wrapped in a paper towel, which was his signature act of kindness.

"He sang in both choirs and just got along with everybody in the choir it was great I'm glad I had a chance to know him,” Latimer said.

Dallas Police found Moon’s body in his home Sunday morning around 11:30. The 83-year-old man's death was a result of what detectives would only describe as homicidal violence.

His wife Mae, a former teacher, was also found at the home seriously injured and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Sam Henderson lives just down the street from Mr and Mrs Moon. His family is confused as to why anyone would do this.

"I can't shake it I really can't shake it it's been bothering me ever since it happened,” Henderson said.

As for a suspect, police would only say it is someone known to them.