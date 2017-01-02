Arlington twins born in separate years

- An Arlington family celebrated the new year by welcoming a rare set of twins. The two brothers were born in two different years.

Medical City Arlington said J’aiden Alexander Sanchez (right) was born at 11:46 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. He was the last baby born at the hospital in 2016.

His twin brother, Jordan Xavier Sanchez (left), was born at 12:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the first baby born at Medical City Arlington in 2017.

"I definitely was not expecting to spend the holiday [at the hospital], but I am glad they're here and healthy," said Cassandra Martinez, the twins' mother.

In addition to having different birthdays, the Sanchez twins are the third set of twins of this generation in their father’s family.

