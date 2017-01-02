Woman found dead in Garland apartment

- Police in Garland are investigating the death of a woman who they said may have been murdered inside her apartment.

Officers were called out for a welfare check at the Parkside Apartments on West Kingsley Road night just after 9:30 p.m. They found 44-year-old Linda Lee Harris dead.

Family members said they last saw Harris at a New Year's Eve party. She seemed fine, but did argue with her boyfriend. They grew concerned when they couldn't get in touch with her the next day.

Police said detectives are treating the case as a murder investigation. Her exact cause of death hasn't yet been determined, but there were signs of trauma on her body.

They want anyone with information to call 972-485-4840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

There is up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

