Feds investigating fatal McKinney plane crash

- Federal investigators took over the investigation of two planes that collided and crashed in McKinney Saturday night.

The two planes were approaching the small Aero County Airport around 5:30 p.m. Both were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control.

A witness said one plane clipped the tail of the other, sending both to the ground. One aircraft fell into a storage facility. The other landed in the middle of busy Custer Road near Virginia Parkway.

Three people died. According to FOX 4’s sources, the pilots were Robert Navar of Frisco and Gregory Barber of Farmersville. Greg’s adult son, Timothy, was also killed.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Witnesses rushed to put out the fires.

“He tried to put it out enough around the door to get to the door of the plane. Tried to open that, but I mean you couldn’t. It was so hot you couldn’t get close enough nor could you see inside of it,” said Tyler Richardson, who tried to help.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses might help add to what eyewitnesses saw.