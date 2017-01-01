Lone Star Adventure: Log Cabin Village Fort Worth

Richard Ray visits Log Cabin Village

Posted:Jan 01 2017 07:05PM CST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 09:55PM CST

This week's Lone Star Adventure takes us to a Living History Museum that is recreating pioneer life. And recently made national news as part of a project that puts Texas history at the world's fingertips. With the discovery of a little known picture of Alamo hero Davy Crockett. We are headed to Fort Worth and Log Cabin Village. www.logcabinvillage.org https://texashistory.unt.edu/

 


