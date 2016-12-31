Suspected drunken driver causes three-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who they said led them on a short chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash.

It started around 2:00 Saturday morning along west Lancaster Avenue.

Officers tried to pull over a dark colored Chevy Impala but the driver refused to stop, police said.

The chase ended in the 2000 block of University Drive when the driver crashed into the back of another vehicle, police said.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.