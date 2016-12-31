Fort Worth officer shoots man who allegedly threatened police

A Fort Worth police officer wounded a man who threatened police with a compound hunting bow and a rifle, police said.

Police were called to a home near I-20 and Granbury Road in southwest Fort Worth around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

A couple called and told officers, their son was suicidal.

When the officers went toward the house, they saw a man in his 20's pointing a loaded bow at them. Moments later, he came out with a rifle, police said.

“When he came outside he was making threatening gestures at the officers and he was also making verbal threats at the officers so the officers, fearing for their safety, fired at the individual to stop that threat,” said Fort Worth Police Sgt. Marc Povero.

The suspect was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition.

No officers were hurt.