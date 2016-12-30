Tow truck driver and wife narrowly missed by gunfire News Tow truck driver and wife narrowly missed by gunfire

A tow truck driver and his wife found themselves in the middle of a terrifying situation Thursday night.

The couple, who have asked not to be identified, were trying to repossess a car for the second time outside of a home in the 1900 block of Elm Shadow in Oak Cliff.

“You’ve got the keys, you know where it’s at,” said the driver, “There’s nobody sitting in it. What could go smoother?”

They found the 2013 dodge avenger parker on the curb.

The wife stayed in the tow truck while the husband hopped in the car.

The two drove to a shell gas station located a mile away.

They went inside the store to buy something and when they came out, the repossessed car was gone.

“When she said that I was like seriously babe? I thought maybe she was kidding,” said the driver.

Using a GPS tracker installed in the car, the couple saw that it had been driven back to the same house where they had taken it.

They decided to take it back, which turned out to be a big mistake.

While the couple tried to get the car, three men and a woman came out of the home and started shooting at them.

The couple jumped into their tow truck and took off.

Six bullets hit the truck and one shattered the driver's side window.

Thankfully the couple wasn’t hit.

“I started feeling burning on my arm. I thought the bullets were coming through my side. Later we found out it was ricochet coming off of all of the bullets that were coming into the truck,” said the driver’s wife.

They called police and were eventually able to repo the car.

They’re sharing their story in hopes that someone in the neighborhood may have witnessed the shooting and can identify the shooters to police.