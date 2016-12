The City Of Plano said Friday it could be several weeks before its recycling program is back on track.

A large fire on Wednesday destroyed the recycling center the city uses. Residents can leave recycling out for normal collection on Jan. 7, but it will be taken to the landfill.

Residents can also drop off clean cardboard at the Texas Pure Products location on Custer Road.

The city says it is working to find an alternate recycling location.