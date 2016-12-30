New Year's Eve fireworks will light up Reunion Tower News New Year's Eve fireworks will light up Reunion Tower A new fireworks display at Reunion Tower will help people all over Dallas celebrate the New Year.

Organizers of the New Year's celebration said people will want to have an unobstructed view of the entire tower because the show will begin at the base at 11:59 p.m. and work its way up to the sphere by midnight.

A team of seven technicians have strategically placed 80-90 pods around the tower from the base to the column and even around the sphere.

The eight minute show requires three miles of cables and 10 computers to choreograph the music to the fireworks.

Denis O'Regan along with an artistic director from Melrose Pyrotechnics says the reunion tower show will be not so much fireworks -- but rather performance art.

"We've done very complicated shows that have maybe more positions and might even have more computer commands to run a show, but to actually install them, not only vertically but horizontally and in wave chases around the sphere and then downward as well, that's something rarely done in our industry,” O’Regan said.

The fireworks and the LED lights on the tower will be choreographed to music. People can tune into 102.9 FM to get the full effect.

The west side of the Trinity along the levees, the Trinity Overlook Park and Trinity Groves are the best suggested viewing areas.

Dallas police say don't even think about pulling over on the side of the interstate to take it all in -- they'll be ready to ticket and tow anyone parked on the side of the interstate.

For more information on watch parties and events connected to the show, visit http://www.reuniontower.com/

If you can't make it to the event, you can watch the live stream at https://www.facebook.com/reuniontower/?fref=ts