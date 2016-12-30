Dallas HR director files suit to find out who sent her penis-shaped candy

A Dallas human resources director has filed a lawsuit to find out who anonymously sent her penis-shaped candy at work.

Melody Lenox filed the lawsuit in a Dallas County court on Tuesday after she received a package of gummy penises from Dicks by Mail. Lenox is the head of HR at Axxess Technology Solutions.

Lenox believes the package was meant to be harassment and she filed the suit so Dicks by Mail will be forced to identify who placed the order. Lenox received the package on Dec. 7.

In the suit, Lenox said her car has been keyed and she’s been the subject of Craigslist hoax postings. The suit believes those events and the candy delivery are connected.

Dicks by Mail advertises itself on its website as a “great way to tell your friends, family, loved ones, or enemies to EAT A BAG OF DICKS.”

But the company also says its gifts aren’t meant to be threatening or bullying.

“If you are sending this with the intent to ruin someone’s day, then maybe it’s you who needs to eat a bag of dicks,” the site says.