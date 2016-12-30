Weatherford officer, suspect shot during traffic stop News Weatherford Officer, suspect shot during traffic stop A police officer was hit by friendly fire in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, late Thursday as the two officers struggled to handle a suspect.

Officer Chris Bumpas was named "Rookie of the Year" by the Weatherford Police Department last week.

Thursday night, Officer Bumpas called for backup during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar and Grill in the 2100 block of Tin Top Road.

The officer stopped two men and a woman in a vehicle and one of the men had a warrant for his arrest.

"They attempted to arrest that male subject for warrants and he became combative and as a result of that, the officers began to struggle with him, Officer Bumpas and his backup officer. During that struggle officers were being assaulted and ended up with shots fired." said Weatherford Police Sgt. Jason Hayes.

Police say the wanted man hit Officer Bumpas in the head with a metal flashlight. The second officer deployed his taser but it didn't stop the man. Police say the second officer fired his gun. Officer Bumpas and the wanted man were both hit.

The officer and wounded man are both being treated at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth. Doctors performed surgery on the injured officer and he is expected to recover.

The officer that fired his weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.