Man killed in East Dallas house fire

A man was found dead after an East Dallas house fire Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the house fire in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue just before 9 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire.

Once inside the house, crews found a man's body. No other occupants were in the house at the time of the fire.

The identity of the man found dead has not been released. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

