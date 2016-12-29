DPD looking for dog owner after attack on 8-year-old

Police are searching for a dog owner and his Pit Bull after it attacked an 8-year-old boy playing in a North Dallas apartment.

The attack happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m. at an apartment parking lot at 3637 Trinity Mills Road. Witnesses say a Pit Bull broke free from its owner while being walked and bit the boy on his face, which required stitches.

Police say the dog and its owner have not been located. The owner is described as a 20-30-year-old White or Latin male. The dog is described as a black and white Pit Bull with a blue collar and leash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Youth Operations Unit at (214) 671-4268.