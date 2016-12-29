Dallas grandmother hit by stray bullet while taking shower News Dallas grandmother hit by stray bullet while taking shower A Dallas grandmother was hit by a stray bullet that pierced through a wall in her southeast Dallas home on Thursday morning.

Shari Rands was taking a shower in her home when she was hit by the bullet in the 13200 block of Fish Road.

Matt Bee said his mother-in-law didn't panic because she's a nurse, but she did make her family drive her to the hospital. She survived the shooting and is expected to recover.

"The next thing you know is she comes in there screaming she says either I got shot or a vein busted or something,” Bee said. “She has clearly a hole on this side of her and the bullet was sticking out on this side, still inside of her."

Bee took a picture of where the bullet tore through the inside wall of her shower.

"It's scary! You know, I have two kids that are this tall and that's where the bullet it hit her. It could have easily have hit them in the head,” Bee said.

A neighbor who lives just on the other side of the tree line said she often hears a lot of gunfire on the grounds of Henri Elementary. She heard a multitude of gunshots coming from somewhere in the area on Thursday morning.

Police arrived on the scene and put a stick in the bullet hole and that stick pointed right back to the direction of the school. Bee said there were officers looking in the area for shells.

"Our detectives are out there. We spoke with her, visited with her at the hospital. Our crime scene detective have gone out there and gathered some evidence. It's too soon to say anything about it but as far as we know she wasn't targeted,” said Major Jimmy Vaughn, Dallas PD.

Bee said the incident will bring changes for his family.

"We're moving undoubtedly after all this happened, we don't want any part of this,” Bee said.