Warrant issued for boyfriend of Pleasant Grove woman who went missing

A murder warrant has been issued in the death of a Pleasant Grove woman who went missing a year ago.

Marisol Espinoza’s body was found in a creek in March after she went missing on Dec. 29, 2015. The mother of three disappeared when she was on her way to work at a North Dallas hair salon.

Dallas police issued a murder warrant for Espinoza’s ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Faustino Valdez, on Thursday. Family members said he was the last person to see her alive.

Police say Valdez was not initially a suspect when in Espinosa's disappearance when it was classified as a missing person case. But police have been unable to locate him since early January.

The case took a turn in January when Espinosa’s cousin, Elias Trujillo, found her abandoned Chevy Tahoe in the rear of an apartment parking lot off Loop 12 and Pemberton Hill Road in South Dallas County, just three miles from her home.

Investigators found Espinosa’s purse, phone case and other items in the abandoned Tahoe.

Anyone with information on Valdez’s whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911 or Homicide Detective C. Shelton, at 214-283-4900.