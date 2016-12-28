Recycling collection on hold in Plano after facility fire

Recycling collection is on hold in Plano after a recycling plant partially collapsed after a fire on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Republic Services, a trash and recycling facility on 14th Street. The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived and caused part of the building to collapse before firefighters were able to contain it.

Embers sparked a small fire at a nearby mobile home park but that was quickly doused.

Republic is working on several options to allow the city to resume collections as soon as possible.

Investigators are still looking for the cause. No injuries were reported and no employees were inside when the fire occurred.