Fort Worth mom in viral video upset charges haven't been dropped News Fort Worth mom in viral video upset charges haven't been dropped A Fort Worth woman who says she and her daughters were targets of racial bias said Wednesday she's still not satisfied with the police investigation.

A Fort Worth woman who says she and her daughters were targets of racial bias said Wednesday she's still not satisfied with the police investigation.

Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters were arrested one week ago after Craig called police to complain about a neighbor choking her 7-year-old son.

“I wanted justice. I wanted actions to be taken against a grown man handling my child in that manner —

Period,” Craig said. “And I haven't received that.”

Her lawyers have since met with the police chief and they said the meeting was positive, but they’re demanding her charges of resisting arrest be dropped.

The meeting was organized by community leaders. It was held at the office of State Rep. Nicole Collier, who was also in attendance.

Craig's legal team talked to Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald for about two hours and say the meeting was overall very positive. But they are still demanding the chief take action soon.

“He expressed in very strong language that he was dissatisfied with the officer's behavior— that is was more than rude,” said Attorney Lee Merritt.

At the meeting, Merritt asked the chief to drop the charges against Craig and her two daughters and arrest and file an assault charge against Craig's neighbor, who she claims choked her son.

“They could bring charges,” Merritt said. “There's more than enough evidence.”

They also want the unnamed officer fired and charged with abuse of power and official oppression.

“Until that's done, I cannot express our full support of the Fort Worth Police Department and its process or the police chief himself,” Merritt said.

Merritt also revealed Craig's son tossed raisins on the sidewalk in front of a neighbor's home and says they didn't land on his property.

“The child was consuming a snack on his way home from school,” he explained. “He didn't like the raisins, so he discarded them.”

According to Craig's attorney, the family has never had any problems with the neighbor in the past. They say it was actually the first interaction Craig ever had with the man.

Craig, who called Fort Worth police after the alleged attack on her son, said she can't bring herself to talk to her son about the incident.

“I don't talk to him about it because I don't think I could be able to deal if my child tells me I failed him as a parent, not being able to protect him or come to his aid when he needed me,” Craig said. “So I avoid the conversation.”

Craig's legal team is urging the community to keep the pressure on the Internal Affairs Department. They're also asking the Department of Justice to look into the case.

Another community meeting is being planned for next Tuesday. The time and place has yet to be determined.