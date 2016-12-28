Downed power lines close Interstate 30 in Arlington midday Wednesday

Downed power lines closed Interstate 30 in Arlington midday Wednesday for more than an hour.

A crane flipped over and struck a power pole with power lines landing on the highway near Ballpark Way about 11:30 a.m. Traffic was shut down on both east and westbound directions.

Westbound traffic was diverted off at 360 and eastbound traffic was rerouted at Cooper Street. Traffic in both directions re-opened about 1 p.m.

One car on I-30 did strike the cable, but no one was injured. The crane operator was not hurt when the crane turned over.

