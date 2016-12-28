Cowboys playoff tickets went on sale -- but no reserved seats were available News Cowboys playoff tickets went on sale -- but no reserved seats were available Fans waited in line for hours for Cowboys playoff tickets at AT&T Stadium only to find out no reserved seats were available when tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Security officials estimate about 100 people made it through the line before they sold out of the standing room “party pass” tickets.

People who camped out all night were able to buy four standing room only tickets apiece. The party pass tickets sold out in just 30 minutes.

All of the reserved seats were snatched up by season ticket holders who got first dibs on tickets before they went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

While some were happy just to get inside Jerry World at all, others were disappointed, and feel like the average fan never had a chance to get tickets.

"I just think it's disappointing. Online I had six people in my living room and nobody could get a hold of tickets. I came down here in hopes just to get two, and for a man to tell me he has 12 in his pockets and is going to resell them -- come on," Carmen Martinez said.

Another fan voiced similar frustrations.

"A lot of people slept out here all night, Come to find out, could have just stayed at home, gotten the same experience which is no tickets,” said Cowboys fan Kenneth Haynes.

A spokesperson for the Cowboys said in a statement that "because of the overwhelming response of season ticket holders exercising their option to buy their playoff tickets during the regular season, only a limited number of tickets were available for sale today."

The Cowboys divisional playoff opponent is unknown, but the game will likely take place on Sun. Jan 15.

