Young family from Fort Worth burglarized on Christmas Eve News Young family from Fort Worth burglarized on Christmas Eve

A young family from Fort Worth came home on Christmas Eve to find their gift were all gone.

However, the Fort Worth police officers who came to investigate did what they could to help save this family's Christmas.

Joshua Smith-Alfafara and his family recently moved to North Texas from Hawaii for a fresh start.

Joshua makes a modest living installing rain gutters while mom stays home, taking care of their three kids.

What little money they had, they spent on Christmas presents for their kids.

The family returned from a Christmas Eve dinner with family to a ransacked apartment.

“The minute I seen my house like this, my whole world came crashing down in seconds,” said Smith-Alfafara, “They didn’t just take it from me, they took it from my kids.”

The holiday crooks also stole a flat screen television, Xbox...and cash the couple had hidden in the bedroom to pay bills.

Two Fort Worth police officers responded to the Ironwood apartment complex to write a report.

Realizing the family was robbed of Christmas, the officers decided to go beyond the call of duty and give the couple a $100 gift card and a present for each of their three kids.

It's an act of kindness the family says they will never forget.

The couple has been staying with family since the break in.

They've asked the apartment complex to let them out of their lease, fearing the burglars may come back.

Investigators say they’re looking into a couple of leads.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family out HERE.