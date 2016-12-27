Fort Worth police being flooded with calls, posts about viral arrest

The Fort Worth Police Department's public relations office said Tuesday it's being flooded with calls and social media posts about the viral video showing the arrests of a woman and her daughters.

The department released a statement online Tuesday saying: "We saw what you saw. We heard what you heard. We have received your phone calls, your emails, your messages, your tweets, your reviews. We do hear you."

The statement goes on to say its officers can't talk about the investigation because it's ongoing, but will post the results online.

The video of an unidentified officer arresting a mother and her two daughters while investigating a complaint against a neighbor has been viewed millions of times online.

The mother and one of her children are still charged with resisting arrest, but are out of jail.

The officer remains on restricted duty.