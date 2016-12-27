Atmos Energy makes changes after customer charged more than $1,000

Atmos Energy is apologizing and making changes after a customer’s recent bill totaled more than $1,000.

Katie Anderson is 87-years-old and said she did not need the stress that came with opening her Atmos Energy bill this month.

The first bill she got said she owed $320.30, but she says her bill has never been more than $200 in the 27 years she's lived in her little yellow house.

The chart on her own bill even shows how abnormal her alleged December usage was.

"I called in and they told me they would investigate and check the meter,” Anderson said. “Two weeks went by they said they would let me know in the mail what the results were."

But when she opened her next letter from Atmos, instead of going down her bill went up.

"It was a bill for $751.83,” Anderson said. “Which made a grand total of $1,072.13 cents due the 27th of December."

It's money Anderson says she doesn't have, so she called Atmos energy again. She says three weeks went by with no help from the company.

"I said I better call Channel 4 for some help since I'm not getting any,” Anderson said. “I looked up today after I talked to y'all and here comes the gas man. He said, ‘Oh, your meter has been misread, we're going to put in a new meter.’"

An Atmos representative told FOX4 the company is apologizing to Anderson and installed a new meter with wireless technology that automatically sends usage reports to Atmos.

"This should help eliminate the risk of human error,” Atmos said in a statement.

Anderson hopes so -- and she hopes no one else has paid money they don't owe.

"Some older people may not understand try to pay their bill,” Anderson said.