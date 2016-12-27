Man shot, killed during vehicle robbery in Balch Springs News Man shot, killed during vehicle robbery in Balch Springs The father of a newborn boy was shot and killed during an apparent vehicle burglary in Balch Springs late Monday.

Robert Eames, 30, heard the alarm of his Hummer go off around 11 p.m. at the Autumn Run Apartments, near LBJ Freeway and Elam Road about 11:15 p.m. Monday.

When Eames went downstairs, he was confronted by two men in the parking lot. He was shot multiple times as he tried to go back in the house.

Eames was transported from the scene, but died from his injuries at the hospital.

Stephanie Ordonez can't believe her fiancé, the father of her five-day-old son is dead.

"He treated everybody with respect. He loved everybody. He loved his family, he was so excited to be a good father. He loves that baby more than anything,” Ordonez said.

Balch Springs Officer Pedro Gonzalez says police are investigating whether this was solely a burglary, but at this point they don't have a clear motive for the murder. Police are still looking for the suspects.

"Right now we do have good leads, we're looking at video, we're looking at suspect information, we're getting additional witnesses right now,” Gonzalez said. “Our detectives are still working interviewing witnesses and collecting videos from cell phones.”

Family members are also hoping and praying an arrest will be made quickly.

"Now this baby has to grow up without him, because of someone's senseless act,” Ordonez said.