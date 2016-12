People in Mineral Wells are still waiting for the water to come back on.

City officials wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning the outage may last until late evening as crews work to repair the water main break.

The water main ruptured Monday afternoon.

The city, located west of Fort Worth, is handing out bottled water at the Mineral Wells Center of Life.

Those who still have running water - even if it's low pressure - can use it. But there is a boil water notice in effect.