New portions of viral Fort Worth PD arrest video released News New portions of viral Fort Worth PD arrest video released

An extended version of a viral video that has some people calling for the Fort Worth officer to be fired was seen publicly for the first time on Monday.

This additional footage shows several minutes before the officer arrived and recorded much of what happened after a mother and her two daughters were arrested.

Millions have seen the exchange between a white Fort Worth police officer and a black mother just moments before he arrests her and her two daughters. Jacqueline Craig called police with a complaint that a neighbor had grabbed her 7-year-old son by the neck for littering.

The extended version of the video posted online shows about 11 minutes of the incident before police arrived. The video records part of Craig's speaker phone call to police.

"I want to press charges this is a grown man, grabbed a 7 year old kid and choked him,” Craig is heard saying.

The video shows the man who allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old in the background painting a fence.

Craig and her family can be heard talking loudly about him – much of it with foul language – but he appears to be ignoring her.

The video also shows someone else drive up who appears to be related to Craig’s family. He confronts the man, but Craig intervenes and sends him away.

"There go the police right there we got action again, again we got action. Oh and it's somebody white so watch him trying to act rude,” a voice is heard saying on the video.

The officer first talks to the man Craig called to complain about. The conversation is brief and difficult to make out. Then the officer turns his attention to Craig and the exchange gets heated

When Craig's daughter tries to push back her mother, Craig is taken to the ground. The officer pulls his Taser and orders her 15-year-old daughter to get on the ground.

The officer arrests both and puts them in a patrol car and then he takes the phone from Craig’s 19-year-old daughter Brea Hymond. But the phone doesn't get turned off -- the video is dark but you can still hear the audio.

PD: "Who's kicking my door, who's kicking my door, was that you?"

Daughter: "It don't matter you kicked me."

PD: "Yea."

Daughter: "You kicked me on my side."

PD: "When a police officer tells you to get in the car you get in the car."

Daughter: "I don't know how to I'm 15 years old."

Several ministers and community leaders held another press conference on Monday to further express their dissatisfaction with the initial reaction from Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald last Friday.

He said he couldn’t call the incident "racism, what I can say is that I noticed that in the video the officer was rude.”

Lee Muhammad, Minister Muhammad Mosque #52, said that wasn’t good enough.

"When you talk about rudeness, rudeness comes out of a perspective, how you see somebody will determine how you treat that person. If you don't see any value in that 7-year-old, don't see any value in that black woman then you will treat them with disrespect,” he said.

Police say Internal Affairs has a copy of the extended video now and they also have the cell phone, but it has not been analyzed yet.

The officer involved in the incident remains on restricted duty.