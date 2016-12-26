New sculpture to honor Rowlett tornado victims News New sculpture to honor Rowlett tornado victims

Rowlett residents, city workers, staff and first responders came on Monday to see the future commemorative site where there will be a sculpture of a phoenix rising above a tornado.

The ceremony was held one year to the day, and almost to the hour, of the deadly tornado that hit parts of the city in 2015. The location was Schrade Bluebonnet Park in Rowlett -- right in the middle of where the Dec. 26 tornado hit.

Once finished the sculpture will stand more than 30 feet high and be nearly 20 feet wide.

Artist and Rowlett resident Troy Connatser says it will take roughly six months to finish but he already knows he wants the art to inspire hope and a sense of community.

Some of the metal used in the sculpture will come from a water tower not too far from the park that was damaged in the tornado and is set to be torn down soon.