Man killed in front of family at South Dallas gas station News Man killed in front of family at South Dallas gas station A man was shot and killed at a South Dallas gas station early Monday morning.

Onesimo Abrego, his wife and child stopped at the station, South of Fair Park around 12:22 am.

There was a fight between Abrego and another man.

The killer shot Abrego and ran off before police arrived.

The 40-year-old man died at the scene.

His wife and child were not hurt.

Police are looking for information about the gunman.