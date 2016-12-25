Victims of deadly tornado outbreak celebrate Christmas in new home News Victims of deadly tornado outbreak celebrate Christmas in new home

December 26th marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornado outbreak that ripped apart homes and businesses across North Texas. The National Weather Service says a total of 13 people were killed when 12 tornadoes touched down that night.

The rebuilding process has been different for each business and home affected. Some people are still working to clear debris. The Locke family considers themselves lucky because they've rebuilt, and spent Christmas in, their new home.

"You could hear the top of the house going. You could hear the living room going. You could hear the doors going, stuff flying,” said Richard Locke, recounting the night of deadly storms.

He and his wife, Judy, sought shelter in a bathtub as a tornado raged outside. Their Rowlett house of more than three decades was destroyed.

"It's pretty scary to think that you can have a normal life one day, and then everything be gone the next day," said Judy Locke.

The Locke's lived in a rental home in Garland for ten months while their house was under construction.

"This has made me realize that there are going to be people who need your help, so keep your eyes open for what you can do for somebody else," said Judy.

The Locke's say several people on their street are still rebuilding. Some neighbors were renting and didn't have insurance, so they lost everything. They're asking that North Texans remember those people this Christmas season.