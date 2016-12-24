Dallas man jailed in Oklahoma following arrest for father's murder

-

DALLAS – Dallas Police say a man suspected of murdering his father in southeast Dallas was arrested Saturday on the grounds of a state prison in McAlester, Oklahoma.

32-year-old Jeshur Kwain Robinson is being held in McAlester on a capital murder warrant with bond set at $1 million.

Police found Robinson’s father, 61-year-old Glen Williams, stabbed to death about 10a.m. Saturday at his home in the 2200 block of Nantucket Village Circle. The dead man’s vehicle and other belongings were gone.

According to an arrest warrant, McAlester police officers were called to the state prison after a man covered with blood was found sitting in a vehicle on prison property.

The bloodied man, later identified as Robinson, was in his dead father’s vehicle and also in possession of his credit cards and check book.

The warrant states suspect Robinson was also carrying a folding knife and methamphetamine.

Robinson told McAlester officers that he had been involved in a fight about 10p.m. Friday in Dallas.

Dallas police believe that is when the murder occurred.