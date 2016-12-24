Oasis Church: One year after tornado outbreak News Oasis Church: One year after tornado outbreak Many victims of the 2015 tornado outbreak have rebuilt, but a small church in Garland is still without a permanent home. It's been nearly one year since the tornadoes swept across North Texas, killing more than a dozen in the process. Despite the setback, members of Oasis Church continue to help others.

Pastor Barney Huie stood in the place that used to be his office, when he spoke with Fox 4, Saturday. The entire church campus was wiped out when a tornado touched down in Garland, December 26th.

I was overwhelmed, I was by myself…standing right over there…I looked at this and said this is a loss,” said Pastor Huie.

All that remains of the original church is the foundation, off Locust Grove Road. Pastor Huie sees the disaster as a clean slate, and new beginning, “I heard the Lord speak to me in that moment and he said this is destiny, when I heard that… peace came… well God has got this under control.”

Soon after first responders gave the “all clear” for people to go back into the neighborhood, members of the church began helping strangers, like Chris Lofton.

Lofton, his wife and two young sons were home when the tornado hit, tearing off part of their roof. It was that terrible day that they met members of Oasis Church.

“That's what made us choose that church that's one of the reason we feel blessed they reached out to us when it could've been all about them and their problems,” said Stephanie Lofton.

The plan is to build a new Oasis Church near I-30 and Zion. Last Saturday, congregates pitched a giant tent on the property and handed out dozens of toys to needy children.

‘We just wanted to be a blessing to them and their families and give them some holiday cheer,” said Oasis member Valen Hunt. It’s those acts of kindness that the Lofton family says gave them faith during what seemed like a hopeless time in their lives.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Oasis Church Building Campaign fund, go to www.ioasislv.org