Police are looking for the person who shot man at a far east Dallas apartment parking lot early Saturday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., the victim was driving his SUV when someone tried to rob him, Dallas police said.

He was at the Oak Meadows apartments on Woodmeadow Parkway, near La Prada Drive.

The victim tried to fight the robber and that's when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Dallas police are investigating.