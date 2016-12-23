Garland family thankful to be home this holiday after last year's tornadoes News Garland family thankful to be home this holiday after last year's tornadoes

A Garland grandmother is happy to be home in time for the holidays.

Marian Balthazar and her family were forced out of their home last December, after a tornado tore through parts of North Texas.

The ceiling in her daughter's bedroom collapsed onto the bed.

Thankfully the family was hiding in a downstairs laundry room and wasn’t injured.

Nearly one year later, Balthazar is one of the first people to move back into her Bayport Drive Neighborhood.

She says she’s grateful to everyone who helped her through this difficult year.

“All the time crying tears of joy, tears of joy, everyone was so overwhelming nice,” said Balthazar.

Tomorrow, Balthazar will be cooking dinner in her home for the first time in nearly a year.

She's making gumbo and plans on inviting the few neighbors who have also recently moved back in.