Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash in Allen

- A head-on crash and fire injured one person in Allen overnight.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the McDermott Road exit. Police said a driver of a Mercedes SUV was going south on the highway and hit a delivery truck, sparking a fire.

The SUV suffered heavy fire and front-end damage and the delivery truck ended up on its side.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At last check he was in critical condition.

Allen police had part of the highway closed while they cleaned up debris.