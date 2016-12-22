Protesters demand firing of Fort Worth officer in viral arrest video News Protesters demand firing of Fort Worth officer in viral arrest video More than 200 protesters gathered in Downtown Fort Worth to demand the resignation of a Fort Wort police officer who was seen a viral video arrested a woman who called for help.

Video shows Jacqueline Craig being arrested after she called police because she said a man choked her 7-year-old son for littering. Her two daughters were arrested as well, but the man in the original complaint was not.

Craig attended the protest that was organized by the Next Generation Action Network on Thursday at the old Tarrant County Courthouse with her family but didn't speak to the crowd.

There was a verbal disagreement between a man in the crowd and the organizers. After a few minutes, Craig left with her attorney.

The speakers later urged people to focus on demonstrating to city officials that they want the officer in the video to be punished.

“Even in asking the mother how are you raising your child, she just wanted him to take a police report. You don't bait. She was baited,” said Dominique Alexander with NGAN. “I want this officer fired. I don't want him to get an opportunity to resign. I don't want him to have access to keep on payroll. I don't want him on paid administrative leave. I want him fired.”

People held signs, saying "these kids were my kids" and “black lives matter.” Police were nearby. At one point, they did take a couple of people out of the crowd and released them.

Officers said they wanted to talk to someone who was agitating other demonstrators, but no arrests were made.