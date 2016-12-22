Fort Worth dad arrested for murder of wife, infant son

A father has been arrested on capital murder charges after his wife and infant son were found dead last week in the family's home.

Craig Vandewege was arrested on Wednesday in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, for speeding on Wednesday. He was about to bond out of jail but was held after Fort Worth police said they had prepared a warrant for his arrest for capital murder.



Police found Shanna Vandewege and her 3-month-old son, Deiderick, found dead in their home last Thursday in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive. Both of them had their necks cut.

Police say Vandewege made the initial call to police and said he came home to find them dead. Police questioned him that night but did not arrest him. He was reportedly in Colorado to attend the funeral for his wife and infant son.



Vandewege is currently being held in a Colorado jail and is expected to be transferred back to Fort Worth. He is being held on a $1 million bond.