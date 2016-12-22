Police: Man tried to kidnap Dallas teen

- Dallas police need help finding the man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl in Old East Dallas.

The girl told police the man approached her and tried to pull her into his car. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Senate Street near St. Francis Avenue and Interstate 30.

The girl said the man drove a white Mustang made between 2005 and 2009. He’s described as a Latin male between his 30s and 40s.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictments. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477.