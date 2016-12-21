Southlake CEO charged for stealing signs from housing development News Southlake CEO charged for stealing signs from housing development

A dispute over zoning and million dollar custom homes in Southlake landed the CEO of a bank in jail for a theft charge.

Brent Sheffield is accused of stealing marketing signs from the builder. Police say he admitted taking the signs and it's part of a disagreement that goes back at least a year.

Veteran homebuilder Kosse Maykus says opposition to his Southlake development on Shady Lane, Kimball Road and Highway 114 is like none he's ever encountered.

“For four straight weekends my signs started disappearing. So we went and got digital game cameras like you use for hunting” Maykus said.

His cameras captured Sheffield, 46, taking signs from two locations. Sheffield was arrested soon afterward. He listed his occupation as CEO and president of Advancial Federal Credit Union and lives just a short distance away from the planned development.

"A president of a multi-billion dollar corporation literally getting up on Saturday mornings hunting my signs and stealing them-that's at a level I have never expected, I'm 60-years-old and I've never expected that in my whole career,” Maykus said.

The arrest warrant affidavit in the case against Sheffield says he "...confessed to taking three signs on November 12, as well as four more over the last couple of months." He's charged with theft between $100 and $750.

The city mandated compromise will allow Maykus to build 15 homes with a beginning price range of $1.3 million. Maykus said Sheffield was one of more than 100 people who signed and opposition petition to his development.

FOX4 attempted to speak with Sheffield, but was unable to get a response.