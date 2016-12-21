Student awarded scholarship in honor of slain DART officer

The family of an officer killed in the Dallas Police ambush is helping an incoming college student start a new life of his own.

Ian Concepcion was awarded with the Officer Brent Thompson Memorial Scholarship on Wednesday at Navarro College. DART Officer Thompson was murdered during the July 7 ambush in downtown Dallas.

Thompson’s family set up the scholarship to honor his memory.

Concepcion wants to be a police officer and says he's honored to have received the scholarship. Concepcion’s father and father in-law were both police officers and he wants to follow in their footsteps.

"I've gone through a lot of struggles but I want to be stable and have a career that is worth it. Instead of just going to work every morning I want to have something that I get up in the morning and like to do,” Concepcion said.

The scholarship will pay for tuition, books and fees for the Navarro College Police Academy.