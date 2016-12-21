Want to take a selfie in Zeke's Red Kettle?

- You can now jump in and take a selfie in the Red Kettle that Ezekiel Elliott made famous during last week’s Cowboys game.

The Salvation Army brought the prop to the NorthPark Center in Dallas Wednesday. Shoppers who stop by on Level One near Dillard’s will be allowed to take photos in it and pose with a cardboard cutout of No. 21 for a suggested donation of $21.

Elliott jumped into the large Red Kettle outside the end zone after scoring against a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said he was just embracing a holiday tradition.

"You know that bucket was just sitting right there by the end zone so it was only right that somebody jumped in it," he said.

The Salvation Army said the viral end zone celebration helped to bring in $182,000 in donations in just 14 hours. Donations are also up about 60 percent compared to last week.

Elliott decided to pitch in $21,000 and encouraged his fans to give $21, in honor of his jersey number.

"It's not a surprise that he would do that,” said Major Jonathan Rich with the Salvation Army. “He's volunteered at Angel Tree. He's helped feed the homeless at one of our shelters. He really knows a lot about the Salvation Army."

Elliott’s Red Kettle will be at the mall until Monday.